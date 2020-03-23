Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
WHO confirms 20 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines are in development

20 vaccines for coronavirus COVID-19 are currently in development, saying the World Health Organization

Health officials around the globe are working towards manufacturing a vaccine for coronavirus COVID-19, and now the World Health Organization has revealed how many are in development.

A vaccine for COVID-19 has been in talks for quite a while now. The first company to announce that it had created one was a US biotech firm called Moderna. Following up on Moderna's announcement was another US company called Novavax, and both companies expected that human testing would begin sometime in May/June. Now, in a recent interview with CNBC with the WHO's technical lead for emergencies program, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove spoke about accelerating the vaccine development process.

Here's what she said, "The acceleration of this process is really truly dramatic in terms of what we're able to do, building on work that started with SARS, that started with MERS and now is being used for COVID-19." WHO says they are currently working with scientists behind 20 different potential vaccines that will all undergo testing and extensive trials that could take some time. WHO's emergency program executive director Dr. Mike Ryan said, "We have to be very, very, very careful in developing any product that we're going to inject into potentially most of the world's population."

The problems don't stop once a vaccine is created. Once a suitable vaccine has been developed, a new slate of problems appears for the WHO. Those problems fall under the following categories; logistical, financial, and ethical. Ryan stated the following, "There has to be fair and equitable access to that vaccine for everybody".

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com
