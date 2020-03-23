Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Just ask Siri if you have the coronavirus, she'll tell you what to do

Many people around the world are quietly wondering if they have contracted the coronavirus COVID-19, and don't even know it yet. Well, now you can just ask Siri.

Apple has quietly rolled out a new update to Siri in the past week, inside of this update is a new questionnaire that Siri will ask people when she is asked: "how do I know if I have coronavirus?". Siri's questionnaire will run the person through a set of questions that will ask if you have any developing symptoms such as a fever or a cough. After those questions are answered, Siri will then advise the person to avoid contact with other people if you appear to be sick or infected in any way.

Siri's answers use US Public Health and CDC data, and if the answers become too complicated for Siri, she will point the user towards the App Store to download telehealth apps. These apps enable users to be able to contact health officials remotely for more answers. At the time of writing this, Google and Amazon haven't rolled out similar questionnaires for users, and instead, just refer users to official sources.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.

