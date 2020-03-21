Trump to roll out malaria drug to treat coronavirus COVID-19 patients

President Trump backs the use of a malaria drug on coronavirus patients, says it will be available 'almost immediately'

Just yesterday, reports began coming out about scientists treating patients with coronavirus COVID-19 with an old malaria drug called chloroquine. Now, President Trump has issued a statement saying he backs the drug.

The anti-malaria drug is called chloroquine, or hydroxychloroquine, and scientists are extremely familiar with its capabilities as its been treating malaria cases since 1944. Luckily, the drug is also proving effective in patients who have contracted coronavirus COVID-19. Just like malaria, chloroquine can be administrated to patients before or after they have the virus, and at both terms of administration, chloroquine proves to be an effective way of preventing contraction and treating already established cases.

President Trump recently said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be approving the use of chloroquine on coronavirus patients as a means of treating the virus. Here's what Trump said, "It's been around for a long time so we know if things don't go as planned it's not going to kill anybody. When you go with a brand new drug, you don't know what's going to happen. It's shown very, very encouraging early results. It could be a game-changer. Maybe not."

Trump then finalized his speech by saying that the United States government will be making chloroquine "available almost immediately".

