Supercomputer finds 77 potential coronavirus COVID-19 killing drugs

IBM's supercomputer has give scientists 77 possible drugs that would possibly be effective in stopping the spread

Jak Connor | Mar 21, 2020

Every day there is new development towards a cure for coronavirus COVID-19, and now scientists have moved towards using supercomputers to help speed up the process.

Scientists and researchers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory have used IBM's massive supercomputer called Summit and asked it what drugs could possibly be effective at stopping COVID-19. The results were published in the journal ChemRxiv and showed that using an algorithm, Summit was able to determine that there are 77 known drugs that could stop the virus from using its spike protein on host cells. Thus, halting the spread of COVID-19.

Summit originally started with 8,000 compounds and has now shrunk that number down into just 77 candidates. Summit also ranked the drugs by how effective they would be against the virus. According to Jeremy Smith, co-author of the research, "Summit was needed to rapidly get the simulation results we needed. It took us a day or two whereas it would have taken months on a normal computer. Our results don't mean that we have found a cure or treatment for the coronavirus."

"We are very hopeful, though, that our computational findings will both inform future studies and provide a framework that experimentalists will use to further investigate these compounds. Only then will we know whether any of them exhibit the characteristics needed to mitigate this virus."

Now the researchers have been able to pinpoint the most effective compounds to battle COVID-19. They will be able to develop a vaccine that effective while also not wasting any time trialing unknown compounds.

