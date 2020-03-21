Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
US scientists begin testing a promising coronavirus COVID-19 treatment

Scientists are scrambling to find treatments for coronavirus COVID-19, and there is a new candidate on the block

Jak Connor | Mar 21, 2020

Scientists around the world are racing to figure out a way to treat already infected coronavirus patients, and every day we are hearing about new potential drug candidates.

Scientists have already begun testing an anti-malaria drug on patients, and it was found that from a 24-patient trial, about 25% of patients still carried the virus after six days. Now, scientists at the University of Minnesota have begun two new trials testing a drug called losartan. One of the trials is to examine if the drug reduces the risk of organ failure in patients that are already hospitalized, and another trial is to test whether the drug can reduce hospitalizations in the first place.

For those that don't know, angiotensin receptor 1 (AT1R) blocker, which means that the drug could play a vital role in how COVID-19's enzyme binds to host cells. The scientists that are conducting these trials have said that they are attempting to create a legitimate treatment for COVID-19 patients and that they don't need a multibillion-dollar investment to do it. Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the University of Minnesota's medical school, said to Reuters, "We are trying to leverage the science to see if we can do something in addition to minimizing contacts. Results are likely in weeks, not months."

He continued, "We don't need a multibillion-dollar investment. It is part of the beauty of this approach".

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com
