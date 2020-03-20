Cybercriminals threaten to infect families with coronavirus COVID-19

Criminals will use almost any disaster to try and make some quick money off people in panic. Now, cybercriminals are using the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic to try and scam people online.

Firstly, DO NOT fall for this scam if you are happened to be sent it. Pay no money to these people as everything they are telling you is lies. Delete the email, and move on with your life. The Sophos Security team received a new phishing scam, and sent it NakedSecurity. The scam sounds kind of crazy to people who are technically inclined or familiar with scammers, but it could fool some people who aren't aware this type of thing happens regularly.

The phish suggests that the scammers have "every dirty little secret about your life", and they attempt to prove this by showing an old password. This password could in fact be correct, but that doesn't mean that the scammers have every little bit of information. This tactic is more so a bluff. The scammers then proceed to threat then users with infecting them and their "whole family" with the coronavirus, while also revealing all of the users digital secrets. To stop the scammer from doing this they request $4,000 paid into a bitcoin address within the next 24 hours.

So what do you do if the password they sent you was correct? Simple. Go through all of your accounts that use that password and change them to something completely different. The way that the scammers obtained the password was most likely from a public data leak that happened to have your account attached to it. Changing the password to something comepletely different throws the scammers right off your trail. Then obviously delete the email.

If you really want to keep your accounts secure, this website generates strong passwords. Generate one, and make sure you save it in a secure folder, or write it down on a piece of paper. A link to the website can be found here.