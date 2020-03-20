Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Scientists release animated map of coronavirus COVID-19 spread in US

This animated map shows the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in America from January 24th to March 16th

Jak Connor | Mar 20, 2020 at 01:38 am CDT (2 mins, 35 secs reading time)

Over the last two months, the world has experienced a terrifyingly fast spread of coronavirus COVID-19, and now we have an animated map to see just how fast the virus has spread across America.

The above animated map has been released by the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center and is compiled statistics drawn into a nice animated map. The map focuses on the spread throughout the United States and has taken data all the way back to January 24th to March 16th. The researchers have also broken the data down by state, and we can see which states have had the biggest rate of spread versus other states that haven't been necessarily affected.

It should be noted that this data is limited to confirmed cases in the United States, which could mean that what we see here underrepresents the actual number of confirmed cases. This is due to how the United States currently lacks in testing for the coronavirus in comparison to other countries around the world. If you are interested in checking out the full report, or if you wanted to check out the global tracking for the confirmed cases head on over to this website here.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.

NEWS SOURCES:forbes.com, coronavirus.jhu.edu
Jak Connor

