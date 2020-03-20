Scientists release animated map of coronavirus COVID-19 spread in US

Over the last two months, the world has experienced a terrifyingly fast spread of coronavirus COVID-19, and now we have an animated map to see just how fast the virus has spread across America.

The above animated map has been released by the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center and is compiled statistics drawn into a nice animated map. The map focuses on the spread throughout the United States and has taken data all the way back to January 24th to March 16th. The researchers have also broken the data down by state, and we can see which states have had the biggest rate of spread versus other states that haven't been necessarily affected.

It should be noted that this data is limited to confirmed cases in the United States, which could mean that what we see here underrepresents the actual number of confirmed cases. This is due to how the United States currently lacks in testing for the coronavirus in comparison to other countries around the world. If you are interested in checking out the full report, or if you wanted to check out the global tracking for the confirmed cases head on over to this website here.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

