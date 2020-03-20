Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Scientists treat coronavirus COVID-19 with malaria drug and it worked

A combination of drugs that include an anti-malaria drug have been used to treat COVID-19, and it was successful

Jak Connor | Mar 20, 2020 at 01:08 am CDT (2 mins, 12 secs reading time)

As we move forward with dealing with the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, scientists are working around the clock to look for cures and ways to treat the virus.

A recent study has been published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents and has discovered that a combination of a popular anti-malaria drug called hydroxychloroquine, or Plaqenuil, and an antibiotic called azithromycin could be extremely effective in treating COVID-19 cases. The researchers conducted the experiment on 30 separate cases of COVID-19 and split the total number of patients in three separate groups.

The groups were split into the following categories: One group who just received hydroxychloroquine, another group that received both hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin and the final group who received neither. What they found was that while hydroxychloroquine was effective on its own, the effects of the treatment grew exponentially when hydroxychloroquine was combined with azithromycin. While this study does have a small sample size, the results in these patients, in particular, are quite promising, and could potentially lead to another avenue for treating COVID-19 globally.

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.

