What is a VPN? Surfshark tells us what we need to know!

Surfshark tells us all we need to know about VPNs - is it time you got one?
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a service that allows you to connect to the Internet via an encrypted tunnel to ensure your online privacy and protect your sensitive data. VPNs are commonly used to secure connections to public Wi-Fi hotspots, hide IP addresses and make your browsing private. So, what is a VPN?
Why do I need a VPN?
- Hide your IP address: Masking your IP address is essential to becoming private online. A VPN makes sure that your city, country, and torrent download history aren't linked to your identity.
- Stay safe on public Wi-Fi: A VPN encrypts your online data and helps to secure your personal information when you use free Wi-Fi in airports or anywhere else.
- Access blocked websites: You can unblock sites by connecting to a VPN server in a different country. Access to various websites is restricted in many countries due to growing internet censorship or geo-blocking.
- Save cash shopping online: With a VPN, you can get better deals online. Save money while purchasing service subscriptions, getting airline tickets, or renting cars.
Who can benefit from a VPN?
- Privacy geeks: We agree - you should be able to control your privacy. A VPN protects all your data & makes sure you're not exposed when you go online.
- Security devotees: It's always a good idea to take extra steps to secure yourself online. Our industry-leading AES-256-GCM encryption does just that!
- Human rights activists: In some countries, freedom of speech can come with dire consequences. Hide your identity, bypass censorship, and speak to the world using a VPN.
- Avid gamers: Enjoy games before they are available where you are, get better prices, and play with your expat friends on the same servers with a VPN.
- Movie & TV show fans: Connect to a VPN server in a different country to enjoy libraries streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, and many others.
How does a VPN work?
- DNS request: The first step is making a DNS request. That's how you get the IP address of a VPN server.
- Secret keys: At this point, secret keys are built. Your VPN will need them in the next steps.
- Secure channel: A secure channel is created, all with the help of those special secret keys!
- Data encryption: VPN protocols help encrypt your data that will use the secure channel. Voila!
How to set up a VPN?
- Download a VPN application: The easiest way to set up a VPN is to download a VPN application. All you need to do is pick a reputable VPN service provider and download its application for your device. If you can install an app, you can install a VPN.
- Set up a VPN manually: You can set up a VPN manually, too. Here's how you can do it: set up a VPN on your router or configure a personal VPN server. Note, not all routers can support secure VPN protocols, so it's important to choose one that does.
