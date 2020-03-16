What is a VPN? Surfshark tells us what we need to know!

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a service that allows you to connect to the Internet via an encrypted tunnel to ensure your online privacy and protect your sensitive data. VPNs are commonly used to secure connections to public Wi-Fi hotspots, hide IP addresses and make your browsing private. So, what is a VPN?

Access blocked websites: You can unblock sites by connecting to a VPN server in a different country. Access to various websites is restricted in many countries due to growing internet censorship or geo-blocking.

Stay safe on public Wi-Fi: A VPN encrypts your online data and helps to secure your personal information when you use free Wi-Fi in airports or anywhere else.

Hide your IP address: Masking your IP address is essential to becoming private online. A VPN makes sure that your city, country, and torrent download history aren't linked to your identity.

Privacy geeks: We agree - you should be able to control your privacy. A VPN protects all your data & makes sure you're not exposed when you go online.

Security devotees: It's always a good idea to take extra steps to secure yourself online. Our industry-leading AES-256-GCM encryption does just that!

Human rights activists: In some countries, freedom of speech can come with dire consequences. Hide your identity, bypass censorship, and speak to the world using a VPN.

Avid gamers: Enjoy games before they are available where you are, get better prices, and play with your expat friends on the same servers with a VPN.