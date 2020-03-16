Call of Duty: Warzone has hit 15 million players in just 72 hours

It has been less than a week since Activision and Infinity Ward released the new battle royale title, Call of Duty: Warzone.

As you might've expected, Warzone gained massive amounts of player traction within the first couple hours of it launching. In particular, Warzone managed to gain 6 million players across all platforms within just 24 hours. Now, Warzone has reached another big achievement of hitting 15 million players in just 72 hours. This achievement cannot go understated, as Warzone has beaten the likes of fellow battle royale competitors such as Fortnite and Apex Legends in the same time frame.

According to Daniel Ahmad, a Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, Apex Legends raked in 2.5 million players in 24 hours and 10 million players in 72 hours. It took Fortnite two weeks to gain 10 million players, which really shows just how popular Call of Duty: Warzone is at the moment. The announcement on the Call of Duty Twitter page has thanked players for being so supportive of the game. If you are yet to jump into the action, Call of Duty: Warzone is completely free to play and can be downloaded here.