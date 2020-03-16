Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,526 Reviews & Articles | 59,765 News Posts

Call of Duty: Warzone has hit 15 million players in just 72 hours

15 million players are now causing absolutely havoc in Call of Duty: Warzone

Jak Connor | Mar 16, 2020 at 04:45 am CDT (1 min, 29 secs reading time)

It has been less than a week since Activision and Infinity Ward released the new battle royale title, Call of Duty: Warzone.

As you might've expected, Warzone gained massive amounts of player traction within the first couple hours of it launching. In particular, Warzone managed to gain 6 million players across all platforms within just 24 hours. Now, Warzone has reached another big achievement of hitting 15 million players in just 72 hours. This achievement cannot go understated, as Warzone has beaten the likes of fellow battle royale competitors such as Fortnite and Apex Legends in the same time frame.

According to Daniel Ahmad, a Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, Apex Legends raked in 2.5 million players in 24 hours and 10 million players in 72 hours. It took Fortnite two weeks to gain 10 million players, which really shows just how popular Call of Duty: Warzone is at the moment. The announcement on the Call of Duty Twitter page has thanked players for being so supportive of the game. If you are yet to jump into the action, Call of Duty: Warzone is completely free to play and can be downloaded here.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$46.25
$44.52$45.25$42.25
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/16/2020 at 4:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:kitguru.net
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.