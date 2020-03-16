Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,526 Reviews & Articles | 59,759 News Posts

Alphabets's coronavirus screening website is live, but there's a catch

Users will have to create a Google account to access Alphabet's/Verily's coronavirus screening website

Jak Connor | Mar 16, 2020 at 12:43 am CDT (1 min, 33 secs reading time)

Verily, a subsidiary research company for Alphabet has announced that its coronavirus (COVID-19) screening website is live, but there's a sneaky catch involved.

The website has now gone live, and for people who are concerned about whether or not they have the coronavirus and want to get tested, you can visit it right here. This new initiative by Verily is called Project Baseline, and once users visit the site and click on the "get started" part, they will be prompted with a series of questions. If the answers line up with COVID-19 symptoms, then users will be asked to sign in with their Google account.

The fact that Verily's website asks users to create or sign in with their Google accounts is quite concerning, as Google is acquiring more accounts off the backs of people's fear and concern. Not to mention that it seems like a privacy risk, considering users are filling out a health questionnaire about their current situations. If you do happen to log in with your Google account, Google will send you your results via email, in that email will be the answer to whether or not you are eligible for a coronavirus test.

Buy at Amazon

Google GA01187-US Pixel 4 - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked (GA01187-US)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$549.00
$549.00$549.00$597.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/16/2020 at 12:43 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:thenextweb.com, twitter.com, projectbaseline.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.