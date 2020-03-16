Alphabets's coronavirus screening website is live, but there's a catch

Verily, a subsidiary research company for Alphabet has announced that its coronavirus (COVID-19) screening website is live, but there's a sneaky catch involved.

The website has now gone live, and for people who are concerned about whether or not they have the coronavirus and want to get tested, you can visit it right here. This new initiative by Verily is called Project Baseline, and once users visit the site and click on the "get started" part, they will be prompted with a series of questions. If the answers line up with COVID-19 symptoms, then users will be asked to sign in with their Google account.

The fact that Verily's website asks users to create or sign in with their Google accounts is quite concerning, as Google is acquiring more accounts off the backs of people's fear and concern. Not to mention that it seems like a privacy risk, considering users are filling out a health questionnaire about their current situations. If you do happen to log in with your Google account, Google will send you your results via email, in that email will be the answer to whether or not you are eligible for a coronavirus test.