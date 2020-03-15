Star Citizen Alpha 3.9 has new food, drink, temp survival mechanics

If you haven't seen the survival mechanics coming to Star Citizen, then you might want to check that out as they sound pretty damn amazing -- and even more immersive, which are set to drop in Alpha 3.9.

Cloud Imperium Games has announced that Star Citizen Alpha 3.9 will feature the aforementioned survival mechanics, with the developer teasing that Alpha 3.9 will include support for food, third, and temperature survival. You will need to keep your fluids up, with players in Star Citizen to drink things between bottled water through to energy drinks. As for food, you'll have to find things between fruits (that you can harvest youself), burritos to canned food.

Star Citizen Alpha 3.9 will see people having to look after how much they're eating and drinking, but not too realistic that it ruins gameplay. The developer explains: "In terms of how often you should be eating/drinking - the idea behind it was to make it long enough so that it was not intrusive to the gameplay - but short enough that at least you had to eat/drink once a play session (i.e. several hours)".

Food & Drinks Details

In terms of how often you should be eating/drinking - the idea behind it was to make it long enough so that it was not intrusive to the gameplay - but short enough that at least you had to eat/drink once a play session (i.e. several hours).

Other players will be able to drop food and drink items they have stored in their commodity backpack for you to consume. Moreover, players can purchase food and drink consumables from all major landing locations.

In 3.9, players will only be able to store unopened food/drink items in their commodity backpack. Once the team implements proper physical item inventory, players will be able to store partially eaten/drunk consumables.

Lastly, players can die from hunger and they can die from thirst, independently of each other.

Temperature System

Regarding the Temperature system, the team is going to retroactively apply values to all existing clothes and armor. These ranges will allow you to survive in normal every day 'Earth' temperatures. For more extreme climates like Microtech you will need to use the more specialised environment suits.

Cloud Imperium also gave an example of the Temperature system. For instance, as you begin to suffer from a particular status (i.e. hypothermia, dehydration etc), you will start experiencing very small negative effects. Thus, you may experience increased stamina costs or slight blurry vision. This will then get progressively worse if you do not address it.

In case you're wondering, essentially all space worthy suits including undersuits will be able to handle space. After all, that's what they have been designed for.

As well as specialist armour for extremely cold environments, there will be specialist armour for extremely hot environments, allowing you to survive on the surface of a planet that would otherwise lead to hyperthermia, and eventually death. Both hot & cold armour types are releasing in 3.9.

Last updated: Mar 15, 2020 at 10:46 pm CDT