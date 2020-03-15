Xbox Live goes down, overloaded with coronavirus homebound gamers?

Xbox Live is down, with errors from gamers trying to sign in and with match making on Xbox Live

So, Xbox Live is down and gamers are ripping their hair out -- especially with the world in panic lockdown mode over COVID-19 coronavirus, more gamers than ever before are at home and wanting to play games.

Microsoft has taken to its official Twitter account for Xbox Support, explaining: "We understand some users may be experiencing errors with sign in or matching making on Xbox Live, and are currently investigating". The service was down for just over 3 hours or so, with Xbox Support tweeting out again:

The tweet explains that players should "once again be able to sign in and access Xbox Live services normally". Yay!