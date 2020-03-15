Xbox Live goes down, overloaded with coronavirus homebound gamers?
Xbox Live is down, with errors from gamers trying to sign in and with match making on Xbox Live
Anthony Garreffa | Mar 15, 2020 at 09:49 pm CDT (0 mins, 37 secs reading time)
So, Xbox Live is down and gamers are ripping their hair out -- especially with the world in panic lockdown mode over COVID-19 coronavirus, more gamers than ever before are at home and wanting to play games.
Microsoft has taken to its official Twitter account for Xbox Support, explaining: "We understand some users may be experiencing errors with sign in or matching making on Xbox Live, and are currently investigating". The service was down for just over 3 hours or so, with Xbox Support tweeting out again:
The tweet explains that players should "once again be able to sign in and access Xbox Live services normally". Yay!
