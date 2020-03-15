Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Xbox Live goes down, overloaded with coronavirus homebound gamers?

Xbox Live is down, with errors from gamers trying to sign in and with match making on Xbox Live

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 15, 2020 at 09:49 pm CDT (0 mins, 37 secs reading time)

So, Xbox Live is down and gamers are ripping their hair out -- especially with the world in panic lockdown mode over COVID-19 coronavirus, more gamers than ever before are at home and wanting to play games.

Microsoft has taken to its official Twitter account for Xbox Support, explaining: "We understand some users may be experiencing errors with sign in or matching making on Xbox Live, and are currently investigating". The service was down for just over 3 hours or so, with Xbox Support tweeting out again:

The tweet explains that players should "once again be able to sign in and access Xbox Live services normally". Yay!

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. With FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with high-end, custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU technology is unwavering.

