Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,526 Reviews & Articles | 59,759 News Posts

Nintendo Switch overlay mod: GPU/CPU temps, in-game FPS & clockspeeds

This new Nintendo Switch mod allows gamers to see all of the hardware diagnostics for their game

Jak Connor | Mar 16, 2020 at 01:09 am CDT (1 min, 27 secs reading time)

The Nintendo Switch is no doubt an impressive console that has sold very well for Nintendo. But what is fueling that success?

Well, for game developers, the foundation for the Nintendo Switch's success is the hardware that is underneath the handheld console. Until now, gamers who are enjoying playing games on their Nintendo Switch haven't been able to see what that hardware is doing while games are being played-introducing the 'Tesla, The Nintendo Switch Overlay' mod.

This new mod allows gamers to get real-time diagnostic feedback on what that hardware is specifically doing (Tegra X1 chipset). In the above video, Digitial Foundry takes this mod and runs it through several big titles on the Nintendo Switch. DOOM, Mario Odyssey, Zelda, and more titles were tested, and what they found was those game developers utilized different parts of the Tegra X1 chipset. The mod showcased the current GPU/CPU temperatures, CPU core usage, memory clock speeds, RAM usage, and thermals. On top of that, users can also overclock their Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted that modding your Nintendo Switch in any way is done at your own risk, but if you are interested in checking out the mod a link to the website can be found here.

Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch w/ Gray Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$399.99
$399.99$369.00$357.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/15/2020 at 5:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:eurogamer.net, youtube.com, gbatemp.net
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.