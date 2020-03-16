Nintendo Switch overlay mod: GPU/CPU temps, in-game FPS & clockspeeds

This new Nintendo Switch mod allows gamers to see all of the hardware diagnostics for their game

The Nintendo Switch is no doubt an impressive console that has sold very well for Nintendo. But what is fueling that success?

Well, for game developers, the foundation for the Nintendo Switch's success is the hardware that is underneath the handheld console. Until now, gamers who are enjoying playing games on their Nintendo Switch haven't been able to see what that hardware is doing while games are being played-introducing the 'Tesla, The Nintendo Switch Overlay' mod.

This new mod allows gamers to get real-time diagnostic feedback on what that hardware is specifically doing (Tegra X1 chipset). In the above video, Digitial Foundry takes this mod and runs it through several big titles on the Nintendo Switch. DOOM, Mario Odyssey, Zelda, and more titles were tested, and what they found was those game developers utilized different parts of the Tegra X1 chipset. The mod showcased the current GPU/CPU temperatures, CPU core usage, memory clock speeds, RAM usage, and thermals. On top of that, users can also overclock their Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted that modding your Nintendo Switch in any way is done at your own risk, but if you are interested in checking out the mod a link to the website can be found here.