Instagram will inform users with legitimate coronavirus information

Social media platforms are rallying against the misinformation that is being spread on their platforms, and now Instagram is the latest platform to recognize its place in the online battle formation.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Instagram will now be recognizing that people use its platform as a legitimate news source and will be taking measures to ensure that people are receiving the correct information when it comes to the coronavirus. In the above image, you can see that Instagram will be providing its users with a link front and center on their news feed that can take to them to the official World Health Organization website.

The message reads as follows, "Help Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus: See the latest information from the World Health Organization so you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. - Go to who.int". According to an Instagram representative who spoke to TechCrunch, this prompt will be rolled out to Instagram users who are located in countries that are suffering from a high amount of COVID-19 cases. Instagram will also be curating its search results and providing legitimate and verified information first for coronavirus-related queries.