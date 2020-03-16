These household medications can aggravate coronavirus cases

Some widely used over the counter drugs to treat the coronavirus have been found to make conditions worse

The coronavirus has and still is spreading rapidly around the planet, and there are some people who are attempting to treat it with household medication.

This past Saturday, French officials who are currently battling the coronavirus in severe numbers announced a new discovery that should be known by anyone who is concerned about contracting the coronavirus. According to Olivier Veran, the Minister of Solidarity and Health, a common medication that can be bought over the counter has been found to worsen your condition if you happen to have an unconfirmed case of COVID-19.

These drugs are Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and go by the names of Advil, Ibuprofen, and aspirin. These medications are usually bought to treat common colds, and flu's as they reduce fevers, pain and can even prevent blood clots. What is concerning is that French health officials have discovered that these medications have aggravated COVID-19 cases in many patients, and are now recommending everyone to stop taking NSAID's altogether.

Instead of taking these medications, French officials are telling people to move towards paracetamol-based medication such as Tylenol.