This Witcher 3 mod raises the graphics to a new level of realism

This mod for The Witcher 3 is absolutely incredible, proving it's still one of the best-looking games out there

When CD Projekt Red released The Witcher 3 back in 2015, gamers were stunned at just how gorgeous the game was, and you'd probably think that after five years it wouldn't give that same 'wow' reaction. Well, take a look at this...

Above is a video released onto the Halk Hogan YouTube Channel that reveals a gorgeous new mod for The Witcher 3. It completely overhauls all of the current textures The Witcher 3 has and adds in some gorgeous new ones. The mod is called 'The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project,' and the mod offers high-quality 4K resolution textures that unlock more sharpness and overall increase object detail.

So what does the mod actually rework? Basically, everything. Terrain, rocks, water, vegetation, NPC's, animals, and much more. In the above video, you can see a side-by-side comparison of The Witcher 3's stock graphics versus the mod. If you are interested in trying this mod out for yourself, head on over to the official website and download it here. In other Witcher news, CD Projekt Red will be working on a new Witcher title after they complete Cyberpunk 2077, more on that here.