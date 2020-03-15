Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Horizon Zero Dawn PC will have ultrawide support & Steam achievements

Horizon Zero Dawn is coming over to PC and it will be arriving with ultrawide support

Jak Connor | Mar 15, 2020

It was recently confirmed that Sony would be bringing one of its best PlayStation-exclusive titles over to PC -- Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn.

Horizon Zero Dawn PC will have ultrawide support & Steam achievements

While PC fans rejoiced at the news of a one PlayStation exclusive title coming over to PC, some PC gamers were wondering what kind of support the port would be arriving with. On the Horizon Zero Dawn Steam Community Forums, a representative for the development team confirmed that the game would be arriving with ultrawide support.

At the same time, as confirming that Horizon Zero Dawn will be coming to PC with ultrawide support, the representative also confirmed that there would be Steam Achievements. The representative also teased that more details about more features will be coming soon. At the moment, the PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn is planned for release sometime in the Summer of 2020. If you want to check out the Steam listing, a link can be found here.

