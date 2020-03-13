Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board, will focus on philanthropy
Bill Gates will continue as a 'technology advisor' to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Bill Gates has just announced he is stepping down from the board of directors at Microsoft, with co-founder and ex-CEO of the company pushing more into his philanthropic efforts.
Back in 2008, Gates walked away from his full-time position at Microsoft in order to pursue his philanthropy wishes, but has now stepped down from the board of directors in a similar way. In a press release over the news, it stated Gates will "dedicate more time to his philanthropic efforts".
Bill Gates will stay on with Microsoft as a "technology advisor" to the current CEO, Satya Nadella.
Satya Nadella, the current CEO of Microsoft, said in a statement: "It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years. Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society's most pressing challenges. And Microsoft and the world are better for it".
He continued: "The board has benefited from Bill's leadership and vision. And Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill's ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill's friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realize our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more".
