Google is building the US government a digital weapon against COVID-19

Google will be building an online tool to battle the spread of coronavirus COVID-19

Jak Connor | Mar 16, 2020 at 02:06 am CDT (1 min, 32 secs reading time)

A few days ago, United States President Donald Trump announced that Google would be building an online tool to assist in the battle against the coronavirus.

According to Google's statement that was released a few days later, the company says that they are going to be in full cooperation with US government officials when constructing and building this website. This website will be the government's digital weapon against the misinformation that is running rampant surrounding the coronavirus. Many platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and more have already begun removing content that contains COVID-19 misinformation.

This website will act as the US government's white knight of information for the coronavirus. The website will provide citizens with information about COVID-19 symptoms, the risk of contracting the virus, what to do if you do contract it, and more. Google didn't specify when this website would be released, but taking into account the man-power behind Google and the severity of the coronavirus situation, I would say it would have to be sometime relatively soon.

NEWS SOURCE:9to5google.com
