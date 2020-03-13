Coronavirus vaccine to begin human testing sooner than you think

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) sweeps the globe, scientists and health officials are mobilizing to get a vaccine ready for human testing.

One of the companies that are pioneering the vaccine development for the coronavirus is Moderna, a US-based biotech firm. Moderna has already provided what they think is a suitable coronavirus vaccine candidate to the National Institutes of Health, where it will undergo regulation testing and eventually, human testing. So, how far away are we from human testing a vaccine? Originally, human testing was scheduled to begin within the next three months, but that has now changed.

According to CNBC, government officials have updated the timeline. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said, "We said that it would take two to three months to have it in the first human. I think we're going to do better than that. I would hope within a few weeks we may be able to make an announcement to you all that we've given the first shot to the first person."

Even if within the next few weeks we start to hear news of the first human getting a jab with a vaccine, this doesn't mean that there is a coronavirus cure on the precipice. Testing is fantastic news, but hospitals and the general public will still need to wait for accurate testing, regulation, and the manufacturing of the vaccine. It will unfortunately, still be quite some time before a vaccine is rolled out globally.