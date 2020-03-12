Twitter joins other companies in ordering employees to work from home

Twitter has announced that all employees must work from home until further notice in an effort to help slow down the spread of the now rampant coronavirus.

Twitter had already strongly encouraged workers that can work from home to stay home and do so, but now the company has announced that it's a requirement. This goes for all Twitter workers across the world and has thrown a wrench in some people's lives who are unable to do so. Luckily, Twitter has said that they will continue to pay employees, contractors, and hourly workers their expected wages if they are unable to work at home.

Twitter will also be supplying workers with reimbursements for workers who purchase home office setups to continue working. On top of that, Twitter will also be reimbursing employees who have to pay for additional daycare services to continue working. Twitter is now on the growing list of other tech companies that have ordered their employees to work from home. Amazon, Google, Apple and now Twitter are on that list.