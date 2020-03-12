Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,523 Reviews & Articles | 59,709 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: NVIDIA Ampere: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is 40% faster than RTX 2080 Tiflame

Twitter joins other companies in ordering employees to work from home

Twitter has ordered employees to work from home in wake of the recent spreading of the coronavirus

Jak Connor | Mar 12, 2020 at 03:49 am CDT (1 min, 25 secs reading time)

Twitter has announced that all employees must work from home until further notice in an effort to help slow down the spread of the now rampant coronavirus.

Twitter joins other companies in ordering employees to work from home 01 | TweakTown.com

Twitter had already strongly encouraged workers that can work from home to stay home and do so, but now the company has announced that it's a requirement. This goes for all Twitter workers across the world and has thrown a wrench in some people's lives who are unable to do so. Luckily, Twitter has said that they will continue to pay employees, contractors, and hourly workers their expected wages if they are unable to work at home.

Twitter will also be supplying workers with reimbursements for workers who purchase home office setups to continue working. On top of that, Twitter will also be reimbursing employees who have to pay for additional daycare services to continue working. Twitter is now on the growing list of other tech companies that have ordered their employees to work from home. Amazon, Google, Apple and now Twitter are on that list.

Buy at Amazon

Coronavirus: Your Panic-Free Prep Manual

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$4.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2020 at 1:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.