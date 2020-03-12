Coronavirus anxiety is so high that someone sneezed and landed a plane
A passenger aboard a plane that was sneezing and coughing sparked so much panic that it caused the plane to land
People around the globe are becoming extremely worried about the coronavirus (COVID-19), and so much so that a plane has been landed from one passenger sneezing.
The coronavirus is causing people from around the globe to go into mass panic, and with anxiety levels surrounding the coronavirus being so high, drastic measures are now being taken. One example of how high everyone's anxiety is about the coronavirus is a recent United flight that was heading to Newark, New Jersey, from Eagle, Colorado. On this flight, one passenger was reported to be sneezing and coughing, and this caused many fellow passengers to begin panicking that the sneezing passenger was infected with the virus.
The flight was later landed early in Denver due to the panic on board, and according to KDVR, a local news affiliate, the person who was sneezing and coughing was tested and was found to have contracted the virus. The passenger was reportedly sneezing and coughing due to allergies, and as a result, was allowed to continue on the flight to its final destination. The WHO recently deemed the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic', so we can expect these types of reactions to only increase with the weeks/months to come.
