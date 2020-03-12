Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,523 Reviews & Articles | 59,709 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: NVIDIA Ampere: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is 40% faster than RTX 2080 Tiflame

Coronavirus anxiety is so high that someone sneezed and landed a plane

A passenger aboard a plane that was sneezing and coughing sparked so much panic that it caused the plane to land

Jak Connor | Mar 12, 2020 at 02:49 am CDT (1 min, 8 secs reading time)

People around the globe are becoming extremely worried about the coronavirus (COVID-19), and so much so that a plane has been landed from one passenger sneezing.

Coronavirus anxiety is so high that someone sneezed and landed a plane 01 | TweakTown.com

The coronavirus is causing people from around the globe to go into mass panic, and with anxiety levels surrounding the coronavirus being so high, drastic measures are now being taken. One example of how high everyone's anxiety is about the coronavirus is a recent United flight that was heading to Newark, New Jersey, from Eagle, Colorado. On this flight, one passenger was reported to be sneezing and coughing, and this caused many fellow passengers to begin panicking that the sneezing passenger was infected with the virus.

The flight was later landed early in Denver due to the panic on board, and according to KDVR, a local news affiliate, the person who was sneezing and coughing was tested and was found to have contracted the virus. The passenger was reportedly sneezing and coughing due to allergies, and as a result, was allowed to continue on the flight to its final destination. The WHO recently deemed the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic', so we can expect these types of reactions to only increase with the weeks/months to come.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$41.99
$41.99$50.96$46.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2020 at 8:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.