Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,522 Reviews & Articles | 59,692 News Posts

Medical expert: Coronavirus can cause 480,000+ deaths in 3-7 months

A medical detective expert has estimated that the coronavirus could claim over 480,000 lives in the next 3-7 months

Jak Connor | Mar 11, 2020 at 03:44 am CDT (2 mins, 9 secs reading time)

The coronavirus is running wild across the globe now, with multiple trade shows being canceled, and thousands of people getting infected, is this going to get worse before it gets better?

According to medical detective Michael Osterholm, who is also the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), the suffering the coronavirus is causing is only just beginning. Osterholm spoke on the Joe Rogan Podcast and revealed some extremely insightful details about the current situation of COVID-19, how people are reacting to it, the extent of the infection, and what can be done to avoid it.

Osterholm says that what we are seeing from the coronavirus in terms of general suffering is only at the beginning, and will continue for months to come. Osterholm also touches on the popular rebuttal that the general flu kills more people per year than the coronavirus. Here's what he said, "I remind people this is just the beginning. Probably the best guess we have right now on what limited data we have is say, at least 10-15 times worse than the worst seasonal flu we've seen."

Osterholm also brought a bunch of statistics with him, here is what he lists off:

Conservative estimations of the coronavirus requiring:

  • 48 million hospitalizations
  • 96 million total cases occurring
  • 480,000 deaths that can occur in the next 3-7 months

If you are interested in learning more about COVID-19, check out the full podcast video below.

Here is Michael Osterholm's full credentials:

"Michael Osterholm is an internationally recognized expert in infectious disease epidemiology. He is Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), Distinguished Teaching Professor in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences, School of Public Health, a professor in the Technological Leadership Institute, College of Science and Engineering, and an adjunct professor in the Medical School, all at the University of Minnesota."

Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Office 365 Home | 12-month subscription, up to 6 people, PC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$99.00
$99.00$99.00$99.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/10/2020 at 11:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.