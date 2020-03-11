Medical expert: Coronavirus can cause 480,000+ deaths in 3-7 months

A medical detective expert has estimated that the coronavirus could claim over 480,000 lives in the next 3-7 months

The coronavirus is running wild across the globe now, with multiple trade shows being canceled, and thousands of people getting infected, is this going to get worse before it gets better?

According to medical detective Michael Osterholm, who is also the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), the suffering the coronavirus is causing is only just beginning. Osterholm spoke on the Joe Rogan Podcast and revealed some extremely insightful details about the current situation of COVID-19, how people are reacting to it, the extent of the infection, and what can be done to avoid it.

Osterholm says that what we are seeing from the coronavirus in terms of general suffering is only at the beginning, and will continue for months to come. Osterholm also touches on the popular rebuttal that the general flu kills more people per year than the coronavirus. Here's what he said, "I remind people this is just the beginning. Probably the best guess we have right now on what limited data we have is say, at least 10-15 times worse than the worst seasonal flu we've seen."

Osterholm also brought a bunch of statistics with him, here is what he lists off:

Conservative estimations of the coronavirus requiring:

48 million hospitalizations

96 million total cases occurring

480,000 deaths that can occur in the next 3-7 months

If you are interested in learning more about COVID-19, check out the full podcast video below.

Here is Michael Osterholm's full credentials:

"Michael Osterholm is an internationally recognized expert in infectious disease epidemiology. He is Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), Distinguished Teaching Professor in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences, School of Public Health, a professor in the Technological Leadership Institute, College of Science and Engineering, and an adjunct professor in the Medical School, all at the University of Minnesota."