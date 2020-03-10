Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Cyberpunk 2077 submitted for age classification, team is now polishing

CD Projekt RED submits Cyberpunk 2077 in for age classification, game is now a step closer to completion

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 10, 2020 at 08:22 pm CDT (1 min, 6 secs reading time)

Cyberpunk 2077 is another step closer towards being finished, after it was delayed a couple of months back -- inking in a new release date of September 17, 2020.

CD Projekt RED boss Adam Badowski tweeted out that Cyberpunk 2077 has been submitted for age classification, with the game being sent out to "age rating agencies around the world", this includes PEGI, ESRB, and others. Badowski added that "While we wait for the game to get rated, we work on polishing technical aspects and playtesting it. Game is looking better and better with each passing day!"

We are just a single step closer to Cyberpunk 2077 now, and it is truly great to hear directly from CD Projekt RED that they're now "polishing technical aspects and playtesting" the game. Even better when the game is "looking better and better with each passing day". It brings a smile to my face.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on September 17 for the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia.

