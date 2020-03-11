Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,522 Reviews & Articles | 59,688 News Posts

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection to launch on Steam, June 5th

EA has announced the release date for Command & Conquer Remastered, and shown off the title in a new video

Jak Connor | Mar 11, 2020 at 01:09 am CDT (1 min, 9 secs reading time)

Following up on yesterday's post regarding the announcement of Command & Conquer, EA, the publisher behind the title, has revealed the games release date.

According to the above video, which was released onto the Electronic Arts YouTube Channel, the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection will be arriving on Steam and Origin on June 5th of this year. The collection will feature the following games; Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn, Red Alert, and their three expansion packs - Covert Ops, Counterstrike and The Aftermath.

The remastered collection will feature a boost in graphics all the way up to 4K, as well as audio upgrades, tweaked user interfaces, and a full multiplayer rework. The multiplayer rework will come with one-on-one quick matches, elo-based matchmaking, leaderboards, and replays so players can take another look at the havoc they have caused other players. The original Command & Conquer's soundtrack composer has also returned to work on the remastered collections audio, which is a massive bonus for those hardcore Command & Conquer fans out there.

EA will be selling the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for $20. Two physical releases are expected to debut as well, which contain extra content and will cost $60 and $150, respectively.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.