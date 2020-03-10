Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,522 Reviews & Articles | 59,675 News Posts

NFL 2K isn't really back, 2K Games won't make football sim games

2K Games signs a deal with the NFL for more football games, but they won't be Madden-style sims

Derek Strickland | Mar 10, 2020 at 12:20 pm CDT (1 min, 50 secs reading time)

2K Games is going to make football games again, but don't expect the NFL 2K series to come back any time soon.

NFL 2K isn't really back, 2K Games won't make football sim games 466 | TweakTown.com

Today 2K Games announced a big multi-year deal with the NFL to make new football titles using league teams. These new games won't be Madden-style sports sims, so expect manager-style strategy games and maybe even NBA Playgrounds-esque titles. The projects--plural, as there are many--are currently in early development and the first game won't release until 2021.

Sports games are a hallmark of Take-Two's business and expansion on this front makes sense. 2K Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive earn hundreds of millions every year from annualized sports games, and the NBA 2K franchise is massively profitable thanks to its tremendous selling power and in-game monetization strategies. In Q3'20, NBA 2K led Take-Two's $344 million in quarterly microtransaction earnings and also strongly contributed to sales during the holiday period.

The new NFL games will be part of Take-Two's massive upcoming games release pipeline, which includes heavy-hitters like NBA 2K, a new BioShock game, a new IP from Michael Condrey's new 31st Union studio, and perhaps even new GTA and Mafia games.

"The NFL is one of the most successful sports brands in the world, known for creating incredible entertainment for fans," said David Ismailer, President of 2K.

"We're thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences. It's exciting to bring together 2K's expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL's renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization."

Buy at Amazon

Madden NFL 20 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$33.94
$34.00$34.00$26.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/10/2020 at 10:20 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businesswire.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.