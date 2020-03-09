PS3 Emulator 'RPCS3' gets PlayStation 3D support, now runs 3D games

Emulators are fantastic, and PC gamers especially love it when emulators get some additional support. Now, the best PlayStation 3 emulator has been given a bit of love.

According to a new announcement on the RPCS3 Twitter page, RPCS3, which is an open-source PlayStation 3 emulator for Windows, Linux and BSD have now got support for PlayStation 3D. If you don't know what PlayStation 3D is, it's basically support for gamers to play games in 3D mode with their 3D glasses if they so choose to. The games that currently are supported for this 3D mode are DOOM 3 BFG Edition, Tekken Tag Tournament 2, and Super Stardust HD.

It should be noted that at the moment, RPCS3 only supports Anaglyph 3D, but there are plans in place to implement stereo 3D in the future. Another thing to note is that RPCS3 doesn't have any virtual reality support, but according to the developers behind the emulator "In theory, it should be possible to render both layers on different frames for VR, but RPCS3 has no support for 2 GSFrames nor anything similar right now."