Halo: MCC update is 306MB on Steam for PC gamers, 60GB on Xbox One

Halo: Master Chief Collection update for Xbox One is a master-huge 60GB, Steam update is just 306MB

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (also known as Halo: CEA) launched on the PC not too long ago, part of the family of Halo games included in the Halo: Master Chief Collection -- but now there's a new update that fixes some issues.

343 Industries pushed out the update for PC and Xbox One gamers, and while the PC version (on both the Microsoft Store/Xbox Game Pass for PC) comes in at just 1.79GB, the Steam version is much smaller at 306MB... but holy balls, the Xbox One update for Halo: Master Chief Collection is a hefty 58.9GB.

What does patch deliver? You will get an option in the Settings menu to change between the original audio from Halo: Combat Evolved, to the new audio from Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary edition. If you're an old school Halo fan like me, you will enjoy that original audio.

The update from 343 Industries also includes some things that gamers wanted to be fixed: HUD has been re-positioned, respawn sound effects in Halo: Combat Evolved have been reduced, the usual bug fixes and stabilization, and more. I have a full list of the update details and new features below:

File Size

Microsoft Store/Xbox Game Pass for PC: 1.79 GB update

Steam: 306.0 MB update

Xbox One: 58.95 GB update

Halo: CEA New Features

New spartan customization 3D model viewer for H: CEA

A new option in your settings to toggle between either the classic Halo: Combat Evolved (H: CE) multiplayer audio or updated H: CEA audio when playing multiplayer

The main menu background video has been updated to celebrate H: CEA joining MCC on PC.

Additional Competitive and Social matchmaking options for H: CEA.

Halo: CEA Resolved Community Issues

Improved game stability resolving several crashes.

Player became invisible in a Ghost by boarding the vehicle while entering a teleporter.

HUD positioning better reflects legacy.

Respawn beep sound effects have a lower pitch than in legacy Halo: CE.

Multiple remastered sound effects playing in H: CE multiplayer when set to "Classic."

Added ability to set primary and secondary weapon in custom games.

Sometimes controller vibration continues when pausing the title.

Player name appearing during camouflaged states better reflects legacy.

Plasma projectiles from Type-25 Spirit are now aligned with the turrets.

The PC version of Halo: Combat Evolved features: