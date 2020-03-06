Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
NVIDIA GeForce NOW loses 2K Games, joining Activision and Bethesda

NVIDIA announces 2K Games has pulled its entire library of games from GeForce NOW

Mar 6, 2020

NVIDIA is continuing to bleed games and publishers from its game streaming service GeForce NOW, with 2K Games pulling its entire library of games from the service.

2K Games joins a growing list of publishers removing themselves from GeForce NOW, after Activision Blizzard and then Bethesda both pulling out of NVIDIA's recently-launched game streaming service. 2K Games is home to a huge library of fan favorites, something that includes the entire BioShock trilogy, the Borderlands series, Civilization games, NBA 2K series, and many more.

NVIDIA announced today: "Per publisher request, please be advised 2K Games titles will be removed from GeForce NOW today. We are working with 2K Games to re-enable their games in the future".

