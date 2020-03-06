Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,520 Reviews & Articles | 59,746 News Posts

AMD: no blower reference fans for next-gen Radeon graphics cards

AMD's new RDNA 2 / Navi 2X / Big Navi graphics cards will NOT have blower fans on reference designs

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 6, 2020 at 08:17 pm CST (2 mins, 6 secs reading time)

AMD revealed more details about its next-gen RDNA 2 architecture during its recent Financial Analyst Day, where we now (unfortunately) need to call "Big Navi" something else: RDNA 2, or Navi 2X.

AMD: no blower reference fans for next-gen Radeon graphics cards 04 | TweakTown.com

The next-gen RDNA 2-based Radeon RX reference graphics cards from AMD have been confirmed to not use blower-style designs, with ex-NVIDIA and now current Vice President and General Manager for Radeon, Scott Herkelman, explaining that "there will be no blower reference fans for gamers on next gen".

AMD will however, not be stopping AIB partners from making blower design coolers on their cards if they so wish -- but AMD has been listening to feedback in a big way. Herkelman added: "Our AIBs may choose to do a "blower" design on any of the next gen GPUs, however, the majority of feedback we received from the community at the launch of 5700 XT on AMD reference designs has guided us towards dual/tri-axial designs. I'm excited for you all to see them when the time is right!"

AMD: no blower reference fans for next-gen Radeon graphics cards 22 | TweakTown.com

AMD RDNA 2 / Navi 2X / Big Navi Specs

  • Optimized 7nm+ node (kinda confirmed)
  • RDNA 2 architecture (confirmed)
  • 80 compute units
  • 5120 stream processors
  • 17.5 TFLOPs compute performance
  • Hardware ray tracing support (confirmed)

NVIDIA is currently cooking its next-gen Ampere GPU architecture, something that will power the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 that were recently teased. These cards have a huge 10/20GB of GDDR6 on the higher-end SKUs, while rumor has it the lower-end cards will have 8/16GB GDDR6.

AMD: no blower reference fans for next-gen Radeon graphics cards 33 | TweakTown.com

Check out these monster specs:

GA103 (GeForce RTX 3080)

  • 10/20GB GDDR6
  • 320-bit memory interface
  • 60 SMs
  • 3480 CUDA cores

GA104 (GeForce RTX 3070)

  • 8/16GB GDDR6
  • 256-bit memory interface
  • 48 SMs
  • 3072 CUDA cores
Buy at Amazon

MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT GAMING X (RX 5700 Xt Gaming X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$429.99
$419.99$429.99$429.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/6/2020 at 6:48 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. With FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with high-end, custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU technology is unwavering.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.