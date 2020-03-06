Elon Musk calls the Coronavirus COVID-19 global panic 'dumb'

The whole world is frowning in concern at the now rampant coronavirus (COVID-19) that is spreading around the globe, but some people just aren't really that phased by it.

One of those people is Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, who recently took to his personal Twitter account to voice his opinions about the outbreak. Musk kept his statement short and sweet, saying "The coronavirus panic is dumb", which has caused a not-so-surprising amount of people to jump into the thread and tell him otherwise. The division is more than apparent and has caused Musk's Tweet to amass over 350,000 likes within almost 2 hours.

People are free to think whatever they want to think about COVID-19, but pure panic isn't the correct way to deal with the issue at hand. Experts suggest that correct preparations will be what solves this problem for everyone, and the more the people are informed with new and legitimate information, the more those preparations can be accurately implemented. The coronavirus may not be an immediately life-threatening disease, but its impact on the world is still big nonetheless. If you are after any more news surrounding COVID-19, check out this link here.