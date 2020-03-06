Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,520 Reviews & Articles | 59,741 News Posts

Elon Musk calls the Coronavirus COVID-19 global panic 'dumb'

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to talk about the global panic surrounding the coronavirus outbreak

Jak Connor | Mar 6, 2020 at 04:55 pm CST (1 min, 42 secs reading time)

The whole world is frowning in concern at the now rampant coronavirus (COVID-19) that is spreading around the globe, but some people just aren't really that phased by it.

One of those people is Tesla and SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, who recently took to his personal Twitter account to voice his opinions about the outbreak. Musk kept his statement short and sweet, saying "The coronavirus panic is dumb", which has caused a not-so-surprising amount of people to jump into the thread and tell him otherwise. The division is more than apparent and has caused Musk's Tweet to amass over 350,000 likes within almost 2 hours.

People are free to think whatever they want to think about COVID-19, but pure panic isn't the correct way to deal with the issue at hand. Experts suggest that correct preparations will be what solves this problem for everyone, and the more the people are informed with new and legitimate information, the more those preparations can be accurately implemented. The coronavirus may not be an immediately life-threatening disease, but its impact on the world is still big nonetheless. If you are after any more news surrounding COVID-19, check out this link here.

Jak Connor

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

