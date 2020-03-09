SXSW 2020 is officially canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak is causing numerous trade shows, and annual meet up to be canceled due to fears of contracting the virus.

Now another trade show has been canceled, and this time around its South by Southwest (SXSW). Originally, the event was planned to be held this month from March 13th to March 22nd in downtown Austin, Texas, but now an official statement has come out announcing its cancellation. According to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, due to the risk of public health that SXSW 2020 has been "effectively cancelled".

Here's Adler's official statement, "I've issued an order that effectively cancels South by Southwest". This is a massive blow to the state of Texas as SXSW attracts millions of dollars of tourism, not to mention the amount of business that is conducted at the event. Last year, SXSW made a staggering $355.9 million for the city of Austin, said SXSW in November last year. At the moment, officials for the event are "exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU".

If you are interested in reading more into the cancellation of SXSW, check out this link here.