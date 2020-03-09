Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
SXSW 2020 is officially canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak

South by Southwest has been canceled due to the fears surrounding the coronavirus

Jak Connor | Mar 9, 2020 at 12:35 am CDT (1 min, 39 secs reading time)

The coronavirus outbreak is causing numerous trade shows, and annual meet up to be canceled due to fears of contracting the virus.

Now another trade show has been canceled, and this time around its South by Southwest (SXSW). Originally, the event was planned to be held this month from March 13th to March 22nd in downtown Austin, Texas, but now an official statement has come out announcing its cancellation. According to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, due to the risk of public health that SXSW 2020 has been "effectively cancelled".

Here's Adler's official statement, "I've issued an order that effectively cancels South by Southwest". This is a massive blow to the state of Texas as SXSW attracts millions of dollars of tourism, not to mention the amount of business that is conducted at the event. Last year, SXSW made a staggering $355.9 million for the city of Austin, said SXSW in November last year. At the moment, officials for the event are "exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU".

If you are interested in reading more into the cancellation of SXSW, check out this link here.

Jak Connor

Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

