Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,520 Reviews & Articles | 59,756 News Posts

Rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype sells for $360,000 at auction

The fabled Nintendo PlayStation prototype sold for a hefty $360,000 at auction, but the seller could've gotten $1.2 million for it

Derek Strickland | Mar 7, 2020 at 09:44 pm CST (1 min, 54 secs reading time)

The ultra-rare Nintendo PlayStation console has sold for $360,000 at auction, roughly 1/3 of what the seller could've gotten for the system.

Rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype sells for $360,000 at auction 47 | TweakTown.com

The bidding war for the SNES-PlayStation prototype is over. The seller, Terry Diebold, will get a substantial $360,000 for the strange slice of gaming history. But he could've gotten a whole lot more for the system: Diebold was offered a massive $1.2 million by a Swedish buyer but decided against it because the payoff wasn't right. After taxes and other payments he wouldn't have actually made any profit.

Rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype sells for $360,000 at auction 35 | TweakTown.com

Internet dotcom maven Greg McLemore bought the prototype and intends to showcase it in a video games museum. McLemore is the founder of Pets.com, a massive website sold to Amazon in the 2000s era, and has been using his millions to buy up all kinds of unique gaming memorabilia for his ambitious gaming museum.

Rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype sells for $360,000 at auction 244 | TweakTown.com

As for the Nintendo PlayStation, the console's history is rather curious.

At one point in the early 1990s, Nintendo and Sony co-developed a prototype for a Super Nintendo that also played CD-ROMs. The system was to be an evolution of the SNES and pave the way into the next generation of hardware.

The console, dubbed the Nintendo PlayStation, would've changed the industry forever as two of gaming's titans merged in a unique way. Nintendo, who likes to do things solo, scrapped the project and Sony went its own way and developed gaming's best-selling console lineup of all time.

But now it's just an interesting little bit of industry trivia. In a parallel dimension gamers are having a blast with their Nintendo PlayStation 5.

Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite - Yellow (HDHSYAZAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$198.99
$198.99$194.95$195.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/7/2020 at 9:45 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

NEWS SOURCES:forbes.com, comics.ha.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.