New psychological horror Amnesia game will warp our minds in 2020
The horror masters at Frictional Games announce a new Amnesia that'll deliver 'unimaginable terror' in Autumn 2020
The titans of terror at Frictional Games are back with Amnesia: Rebirth, a new psychological horror experience that'll warp our minds in 2020.
Amnesia Rebirth is the next title in Frictional Games' landmark horror IP, and is set to unleash psyche-altering terror in Autumn 2020. The game takes place in the same dark and twisted world as Amnesia: Dark Descent, but this time we're playing as Tasi Trianon, a mysterious survivor amidst harrowing desolation in the Algerian desert. The game will be a personal story that delves into "personal terror and pain while exploring the limits of human resilience," Frictional says.
Expect feels, bone-chilling visuals, interactive horror oozing with otherworldly atmosphere, and bizarre psychological themes and environments. There's entities and monstrosities waiting to feast on your flesh, and to survive, you must discover and piece together Tasi's broken past.
"As you might expect from a Frictional game, we're not simply going for a carnival attraction of jumpscares. Amnesia: Rebirth is an emotionally harrowing journey - something different, something less predictable. It will test you in ways you haven't experienced before, and will make you think about the things that really scare you," Frictional Games creative director Thomas Grip said in a PlayStation Blog post.
Amensia: Rebirth will be available Autumn 2020 on PlayStation 4 and PC. Check below for more info:
You can't let out a breath. The creature is only inches away. Its sole purpose - to feed off your terror. And so you crouch in the dark, trying to stop the fear rising, trying to silence what lies within you.
"I know you. I know what you're capable of."
In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you.
"Do not allow yourself anger, do not allow yourself to fear."
Time is against you. Step into Tasi's shoes and guide her through her personal terror and pain. While you struggle to make your way through a desolate landscape, you must also struggle with your own hopes, fears, and bitter regrets. And still you must continue, step-by-step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything.
- First-person narrative horror experience
- Explore environments and uncover their histories.
- Overcome puzzles that stand in your way.
- Carefully manage your limited resources, both physical and mental.
- Encounter horrific creatures and use your wits and understanding of the world to escape them.
