New psychological horror Amnesia game will warp our minds in 2020

The titans of terror at Frictional Games are back with Amnesia: Rebirth, a new psychological horror experience that'll warp our minds in 2020.

Amnesia Rebirth is the next title in Frictional Games' landmark horror IP, and is set to unleash psyche-altering terror in Autumn 2020. The game takes place in the same dark and twisted world as Amnesia: Dark Descent, but this time we're playing as Tasi Trianon, a mysterious survivor amidst harrowing desolation in the Algerian desert. The game will be a personal story that delves into "personal terror and pain while exploring the limits of human resilience," Frictional says.

Expect feels, bone-chilling visuals, interactive horror oozing with otherworldly atmosphere, and bizarre psychological themes and environments. There's entities and monstrosities waiting to feast on your flesh, and to survive, you must discover and piece together Tasi's broken past.

"As you might expect from a Frictional game, we're not simply going for a carnival attraction of jumpscares. Amnesia: Rebirth is an emotionally harrowing journey - something different, something less predictable. It will test you in ways you haven't experienced before, and will make you think about the things that really scare you," Frictional Games creative director Thomas Grip said in a PlayStation Blog post.

Amensia: Rebirth will be available Autumn 2020 on PlayStation 4 and PC. Check below for more info: