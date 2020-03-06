HBO won't be attending SXSW due to Coronavirus fears

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is sparking fear in many people and companies across the globe and rightfully so. Now, another company has pulled out of a trade show due to worries over contracting the virus.

According to a report by CNET, HBO will now join Facebook, Apple, Netflix, and Twitter by pulling out of South by Southwest (SXSW). At the moment, despite big companies such as the ones previously mentioned, SXSW is still going ahead, but the event organizers are "working closely on a daily basis with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for a safe event."

SXSW is scheduled to begin on March 13th, and even if the festival goes ahead it will be one of the smallest years in its history. If SXSW ends up being canceled it will add to a growing list of industry events being canceled due to fears of the spread. At the moment, the Game Developers Conference (GDC), Mobile World Congress (MWC) and Google I/O event have already been canceled.