Coronavirus claims another event, the Rocket League World Championship

Another major event has been canceled due to fears over contracting the coronavirus

Jak Connor | Mar 6, 2020 at 04:12 am CST (1 min, 30 secs reading time)

Fears of contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19) are spreading like wildfire, causing big events around the world to be canceled. Now, the coronavirus has claimed another event.

At the moment, the Game Developers Conference (GDC), Mobile World Congress (MWC), and Google I/O event has been canceled. Now, Rocket League developer, Psyonix has announced via the Rocket League website that its World Championship event for Rocket League will have to join that list of canceled events. This decision was made out of fear over the coronavirus, and Psyonix says they take the "safety of our competitive players, fans, and personnel very seriously."

Psyonix mentions in its post that any fans that bought tickets to the event will be given a full refund, which will automatically be deposited into the purchasers account. At the moment, there are no plans to replace the World Championship dates with another set of dates, but Psyonix does say that they are "evaluating all options to replace World Championship play". If you are after any more information regarding this cancellation, check out the Rocket League website here.

NEWS SOURCE:destructoid.com

