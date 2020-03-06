Microsoft Flight Simulator is phenomenal & these screenshots prove it

While Microsoft's Flight Simulator is still in its alpha phase, that hasn't stopped the game from looking simply gorgeous.

In the entirety of this article, you will find a fresh set of screenshots reinforcing how incredible Flight Simulator looks. The screenshots show off next-gen graphics in the form of environments, airplanes, cities, landscapes, and more. If you didn't know, Microsoft's Flight Simulator will have dynamic seasons. This means as players are flying around the game world they will experience what it's like to operate a vehicle while having to deal with seasonal weather difficulties such as rain, snow, heat, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will also use real-time weather data, which means if a storm is happening in your area, players will be able to take a plane and fly right into to see what happens. On top of that incredible technology, Microsoft is introducing an amazingly realistic world, as seen in the screenshots. At the moment, there isn't a release date in place for Microsoft's Flight Simulator, but as soon as there is one, I will be sure to update you in a follow-up post.