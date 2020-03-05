WHO has increased Coronavirus global death rate by 50%, pandemic prep

U.S government officials are currently preparing for what could potentially be a pandemic response to the now rampant coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Defense (DOD) are laying out plans to battle the coronavirus, and according to a DOD press release "We've issued a variety of [memoranda] and directives advising the force on how to deal with coronavirus" said, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper. NBC also reported that FEMA is currently making preparations for President Donald Trump to make an emergency declaration to add extra funds to assist in the battle against COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently increased the death rate for the virus from 2% to 3.4%. While this doesn't sound like much, that is a 51% increase from the original figure. According to General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the WHO, "Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died". To compare the mortality rate to the common cold, fewer than 1% of people who contract the common cold die. If you are after anymore news about COVID-19, check out this link here.