Extremely rare deal on Apple AirPods - price slashed by almost 20%

Amazon has slashed the price of Apple AirPods, bringing the cost of them down to just $129.98

By Jak Connor on Mar 5, 2020 at 03:08 am CST - 1 min, 6 secs reading time

It's always a shock when any Apple products go on sale, but the occurrence of an Apple product being on sale is quite a rare one.

So, when an Apple product does go on sale, it's always worth a mention so Apple users can take advantage of it. Today, Amazon has discounted the extremely popular Apple AirPods. The discount brings the Apple AirPods down from $159 to $130, which is $29.02 discount or 18%. While this might not initially sound like a lot, this is a decent discount for an Apple product.

If you are unsure of the Apple AirPods and don't know if they will be a good purchase, here's a quick breakdown of what they are capable of. The Apple AirPods are extremely easy to use, as they simply connect to your iPhone via Bluetooth. When connected, the Apple AirPods allows users to have wireless phone calls, music listening, Siri functions, and much more. The Apple AirPods also come with a wireless charging case that stores charges for the AirPods. If you are interested in checking out the Apple AirPod sale, head on over to this link here for the discount.

Last updated: Mar 5, 2020 at 03:28 am CST

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)

Jak Connor

Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

