Nintendo teams up with Levi's for Super Mario jackets and jeans

In a rather bizarre but not surprising move, Nintendo has teamed up with Levi's to make officially branded Super Mario clothes.

Levi's is making Mario jeans, shirts, jackets, scarves, and hats, complete with a stylish flair right out of the video game series. Some of the articles in the Super Mario x Levi's collab are bright, colorful, and extremely eye-catching, especially the jacket that comes packed with a ton of old-school Mario characters.

This cross-brand promotion will turn fans into walking advertisements for Nintendo with a stylish flair to boot. It's a great way to increase visibility, especially during this year's vital Olympics in Tokyo. Nintendo is also opening its Universal theme part attraction, Super Mario World, in Japan this year.

"For Levi's, working with Nintendo's Super Mario fit like a glove. Ever since Levi Strauss patented his first studded jeans in 1873, the brand from California has stood for outstanding design. The inventor of Super Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, is also one of the most successful designers in the history of video games. Mario has appeared in over 200 games since 1981, making him a globally recognised icon, just like Levi's," Levi Strauss said in a press release.

The lineup will be available on April 1, 2020 (weird date, right?) and we don't know pricing just yet.