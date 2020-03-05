Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,519 Reviews & Articles | 59,724 News Posts

Nintendo teams up with Levi's for Super Mario jackets and jeans

Levi's is making official Mario jackets, jeans, scarves, and shorts...and they look absolutely incredible

By Derek Strickland on Mar 5, 2020 at 03:05 pm CST - 1 min, 18 secs reading time

In a rather bizarre but not surprising move, Nintendo has teamed up with Levi's to make officially branded Super Mario clothes.

Nintendo teams up with Levi's for Super Mario jackets and jeans 80 | TweakTown.com

Levi's is making Mario jeans, shirts, jackets, scarves, and hats, complete with a stylish flair right out of the video game series. Some of the articles in the Super Mario x Levi's collab are bright, colorful, and extremely eye-catching, especially the jacket that comes packed with a ton of old-school Mario characters.

Nintendo teams up with Levi's for Super Mario jackets and jeans 48 | TweakTown.comNintendo teams up with Levi's for Super Mario jackets and jeans 49 | TweakTown.comNintendo teams up with Levi's for Super Mario jackets and jeans 70 | TweakTown.comNintendo teams up with Levi's for Super Mario jackets and jeans 60 | TweakTown.com

This cross-brand promotion will turn fans into walking advertisements for Nintendo with a stylish flair to boot. It's a great way to increase visibility, especially during this year's vital Olympics in Tokyo. Nintendo is also opening its Universal theme part attraction, Super Mario World, in Japan this year.

"For Levi's, working with Nintendo's Super Mario fit like a glove. Ever since Levi Strauss patented his first studded jeans in 1873, the brand from California has stood for outstanding design. The inventor of Super Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, is also one of the most successful designers in the history of video games. Mario has appeared in over 200 games since 1981, making him a globally recognised icon, just like Levi's," Levi Strauss said in a press release.

The lineup will be available on April 1, 2020 (weird date, right?) and we don't know pricing just yet.

Nintendo teams up with Levi's for Super Mario jackets and jeans 47 | TweakTown.comNintendo teams up with Levi's for Super Mario jackets and jeans 50 | TweakTown.comNintendo teams up with Levi's for Super Mario jackets and jeans 61 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite - Yellow (HDHSYAZAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$198.99
$197.99$194.95$196.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/5/2020 at 3:05 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

NEWS SOURCE:fashionunited.uk

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.