Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,512 Reviews & Articles | 59,687 News Posts

Parallel Universes do exist and we will find them, says physicist

Theoretical physicist says that parallel universes exist, and that quantum mechanics is simply 'the truth'

By Jak Connor on Mar 3, 2020 at 03:50 am CST - 1 min, 42 secs reading time

The world of physics was turned on its head once quantum mechanics was discovered, and since that point, in time, the topic has been a big topic of debate in the scientific world.

One of the leading physicists who are pursuing an understanding of quantum mechanics is theoretical physicist Sean Carroll. In Carroll's new book, 'Something Deeply Hidden: Quantum Worlds And The Emergence Of Spacetime' he pushes forth the Many World's Theory, or parallel universe understanding quantum mechanics. Now, this is where things get tricky to understand, and rather than attempting to recite such a complex topic, I'd advise you to watch the above video.

Carroll is taking his theory to Australian audiences in "Our Preposterous Universe" tour, and has also recently spoken to News.com.au about his theory. According to News.com.au, Carroll's base theory on observing an electron in the quantum state is that the electron is actually in all of its possible positions at once, but just different parallel universes. Here's what is stated by the publication, "Out of the known mechanics of quantum states must emerge multiple, parallel worlds."

Carroll says, "But there's a lot more going on, not every world you imagine actually comes true. There are still equations, physical rules, patterns that must be obeyed. Some possible alternate worlds can come true. But not all of them."

If you are after anymore information regarding what Carroll has to say about his theory, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Sean Carroll Collection 2 Books Set (978-9123933938)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$49.99
$49.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/2/2020 at 9:34 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCES:themindunleashed.com, news.com.au

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.