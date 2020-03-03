Alibaba's new 96% accurate AI could save the world from coronavirus

Alibaba's new AI can detect the coronavirus with 96% accuracy, and is being rolled out to 100 facilities

A new artificial intelligence has been developed to combat the coronavirus outbreak, and the company behind it has claimed that it can detect the virus with 96% accuracy.

If you don't know what Alibaba is, it's basically the Chinese version of Amazon. Now, Alibaba, much like Amazon, doesn't just participate in e-retail, it has other ventures as well, and some of those ventures fall into the artificial intelligence realm. Reports are now coming out from Nikkei Asian Review about a new algorithm developed by Alibaba's research institute Damo Academy.

In these reports, this AI has been trained on 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and can now detect the difference between ordinary viral pneumonia and COVID-19 infections in humans with 96% accuracy. This newly developed AI could be the savior the world needs to accurately detect the infected, which is the main problem with the coronavirus. According to the report, the AI can detect an infected human in just 20 seconds, which is pretty damn fast compared to a human doctor that takes anywhere between five and twenty minutes.

Alibaba has said that this new AI system is being rolled out to more than 100 hospitals in the provinces of Hubei, Guangdong, and Anhui.