NASA seeks astronaut applicants, and here's what you need to qualify

NASA has opened its doors to accept applications from the public to become astronauts. The requirements or qualifications are as high as you might expect.

NASA will be accepting applications until the 31st of March at 11:59 PM Eastern. While you might not think that's enough time, that's what you shouldn't be worrying about, the qualifications are the mind boggler. For you to apply to become an astronaut, you must be a US citizen with either a master's degree in a STEM field (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), a medical doctorate, or a record of completing a test pilot school program with a bachelors degree in STEM.

That's not all, though. Applicants will also need real-world experience of at "least two years of related, progressively responsible professional experience", or "1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time in jet aircraft". On top of that, astronaut candidates will be required to pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical. There will also be an online assessment that will last for about two hours. If you are interested in reading more about becoming an astronaut, head on over to the official NASA website to learn more.