Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,512 Reviews & Articles | 59,685 News Posts

NASA seeks astronaut applicants, and here's what you need to qualify

Ever wanted to become an astroanut? Now's your chance as NASA is accepting applications all of March

By Jak Connor on Mar 3, 2020 at 02:09 am CST - 1 min, 8 secs reading time

NASA has opened its doors to accept applications from the public to become astronauts. The requirements or qualifications are as high as you might expect.

NASA will be accepting applications until the 31st of March at 11:59 PM Eastern. While you might not think that's enough time, that's what you shouldn't be worrying about, the qualifications are the mind boggler. For you to apply to become an astronaut, you must be a US citizen with either a master's degree in a STEM field (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), a medical doctorate, or a record of completing a test pilot school program with a bachelors degree in STEM.

That's not all, though. Applicants will also need real-world experience of at "least two years of related, progressively responsible professional experience", or "1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time in jet aircraft". On top of that, astronaut candidates will be required to pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical. There will also be an online assessment that will last for about two hours. If you are interested in reading more about becoming an astronaut, head on over to the official NASA website to learn more.

Buy at Amazon

Fifth Sun NASA Logo Adult T-shirt - Black

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.49
$9.49--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/2/2020 at 7:02 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCES:nasa.gov, engadget.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.