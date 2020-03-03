Throw out your gaming chair and get this incredible gaming bed instead

Why would you ever need a gaming chair if you owned this amazing gaming bed?

Gaming chairs could soon be the thing of the past, or at least that might be the case if you decided to pick up a gaming bed.

Kotaku has stumbled across an incredible invention by Japan's Bauhutte, a company that focuses on creating gaming furniture (yes, gaming furniture is a thing). This very well could be every gamer's dream, as shown in the pictures, the gaming bed comes with every need that a gamer wants.

There's side table access for snacks/drinks, an arm attachment for a phone or tablet, monitor and keyboard stands, a side drink shelf to replenish that energy, and of course, the comfy bed. The only thing I think it lacks is a toilet, while this might be disappointing, it could be the better hygienic choice not to have one installed where you sleep. What else would you add to this gaming bed?