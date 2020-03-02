Sharp stops TV manufacturing to start producing coronavirus face-masks

The coronavirus or COVID-19 is causing technology manufacturers to stop producing their products and begin producing face-masks.

According to a report by The Associated Press, Sharp will stop TV production in one of its factories located in Japan that is typically used to mass-produce LCD panels and begin production of face masks. The factory is expected to make around 150,000 masks a day, and by the end of the month, when production is well underway, they are expecting around 500,000 a day.

This decision has been made to combat COVID-19, as many retailers that are selling face-masks in Japan have begun to run out of stock due to high demand. Even some sellers of face masks have been caught increasing prices to see if they can make a quick monetary gain off people's need for them. The World Health Organization's guidelines have warned the public that face mask use can help stop the spread of COVID-19.