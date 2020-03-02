Star Citizen has next-gen survival mechanics like no other game

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Star Citizen's 'Actor Status' adds next-gen survival mechanics that are human-like

By Jak Connor on Mar 2, 2020 at 03:09 am CST - 0 mins, 55 secs reading time

In a new behind-the-scenes development diary from Cloud Imperium, the developers behind the ambitious Star Citizen, we are introduced to what is called 'Actor Status'.

Star Citizen's developers explain exactly what 'Actor Status' is, and why they are adding it to the game. According to the developers, 'Actor Status' will add a new level of survival mechanics that will force players to regulate multiple aspects of their character. For example, if a player lands on a hot/cold planet, they will be required to equip specific clothing to compensate for that planet's environment.

While that might sound simple, many factors are taken into account to establish the planet and the player's overall temperature. The environment is influenced by weather factors such as wind, humidity, temperature, and more. These aspects then influence the players 'Actor Status', and players can view what is affecting their character through the UI. If players don't correctly compensate for the planets' environmental factors, they will begin to suffer the effects of it. Examples for this can include hyperthermia and hypothermia, which can lead to death.

