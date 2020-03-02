Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,589 Reviews & Articles | 67,072 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Report: PlayStation 5 Pro and base PlayStation 5 coming in 2020flame

Riot's first-person-shooter 'Valorant' huge leaks, full reveal soon

Riot's first-person-shooter 'Valorant' has had screenshots leaked, and official Twitter and Twitch channels are online

By Jak Connor on Mar 2, 2020 at 01:09 am CST - 1 min, 12 secs reading time

Riot's coming first-person-shooter title has had a bunch of screenshots leaked, revealing what in-game looks like.

From the screenshots compiled in the above video, we know that Riot's first-person-shooter will be called "Valorant" and will resemble a team-shooter that is extremely similar to Overwatch or Team Fortress 2. A dedicated fan account has appeared on Twitter, and it's leaking a bunch of different images of Valorant's characters and in-game. The leaks are rumored to be coming straight from IGN, which means they could have broken an embargo early to get them up.

From the screenshots, we can see three characters; Viper, Brimstone, and Sage. We also get a look at Sage's abilities, which are the following; Barrier Orb, Slow Orb, Healing Orb, and Resurrection. Judging by what we can see on Sage's character select screen, it seems that each character will get four different abilities. If you are after more screenshots, check out the above video. The leaks also indicate that Riot will officially reveal Valorant on March 2nd.

Riot's first-person-shooter 'Valorant' huge leaks, full reveal soon 01 | TweakTown.com
Riot's first-person-shooter 'Valorant' huge leaks, full reveal soon 03 | TweakTown.com
Riot's first-person-shooter 'Valorant' huge leaks, full reveal soon 04 | TweakTown.com
Riot's first-person-shooter 'Valorant' huge leaks, full reveal soon 05 | TweakTown.com
Riot's first-person-shooter 'Valorant' huge leaks, full reveal soon 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

League of Legends Official Project Leona Tee

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$25.00
$25.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/1/2020 at 8:20 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCE:au.ign.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.