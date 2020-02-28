Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Riot's hero FPS Project A is called Valorant, class details leaked

According to new reports, Riot's new CS-like hero shooter is called Valorant and will have some pretty robust classes

By Derek Strickland on Feb 28, 2020 at 09:18 am CST - 2 mins, 17 secs reading time

Riot Games' new Overwatch-meets-Counter-Strike first-person shooter is called Valorant, and features at least three major heroes including Viper, Brimstone, and Sage.

Fans and Twitter sleuths have uncovered the name of Riot's new competitive shooter, Valorant, along with key details on the game's new Sage character. A few days ago, users uncovered the PlayValorant.com domain was registered by Riot Games. Now a screenshot from an early pre-release build of Project A has leaked out to give eager fans an idea of what to expect with the game's pretty robust hero abilities.

The screenshot--which was likely leaked from a recent Valorant demo shown to influencers earlier this month--reveals Sage, the game's essential Mercy class.

Sage's character, resurrection, and barrier orb ability have been confirmed for some time, and were originally revealed in the first Project A teaser that Riot released in October 2019.

Sage belongs to the Sentinel class and has four major abilities including a heal-over-time power as well as resurrection. There's also a nifty wall barrier that can protect allies and a slowing orb trap that drastically disrupts enemy movement speeds.

Sage - Sentinel class

  • Barrier Orb - EQUIP a barrier orb. FIRE places a solid wall. ALT FIRE rotates the targeter.
  • Slow Orb - EQUIP a slowing orb. FIRE to throw a slowing orb forward that detonates upon landing, creating a lingering field that slows and grounds players caught inside of it.
  • Healing Orb - EQUIP a healing orb. FIRE with your crosshairs over a damaged ally to active a heal-over-time on them. ALT FIRE while Sage is damaged to active a self heal-over-time.
  • Resurrection - EQUIP a resurrection ability. FIRE with your crosshairs placed over a dead ally to begin resurrecting them. After a brief channel, the ally will be brought back to life with full health.

So far seven Valorant heroes have been spotted, but we only know the names of three of them: Brimstone, Sage, and Viper.

Reports say Valorant will be revealed on March 2, 2020 with a beta opening two days later on March 4, 200.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

