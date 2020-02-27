JPR: AMD GPU shipments increased by 22% in Q4 2019, thanks to Navi

Jon Peddie Research has just published its latest update on the GPU market, with some alarming headlines getting some gamers a little confused -- AMD is doing well, but it hasn't toppled -- or is anywhere near toppling NVIDIA.

The new JPR report shows Q4 2019 shipments of GPUs, with AMD shipments increasing by 22.6% but NVIDIA not seeing an increase at all, but rather a decrease in GPU shipments of 1.9%. Overall, GPU shipments were up from Q3 2019 by 3.4% -- with a total of 93 million GPUs shipped in Q4 2019 alone, which is down 1 million compared to the previous year.

Overall, NVIDIA still demands a dominating 73% of the discrete GPU market share with GeForce, leaving AMD with just 27% of the dGPU market -- an increase of 3% as it was previous at 24%. JPR notes: "This is the third consecutive quarter of increased GPU shipments, However, Q1 which is seasonally flat to down may show an unusual dip because of supply chain interruptions from China due to the Coronavirus epidemic. 2020 is going to be a game-changer with Intel's entry into the discrete GPU market and a possible fourth entry by an IP company".

Highlights from JPR's report: